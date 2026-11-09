Real Madrid Thrashes Valencia on a Night of Controversy at Mestalla

Real Madrid achieved a convincing 3-0 victory over Valencia at the Mestalla stadium, in a match that left goals, Madrid dominance, and several refereeing decisions that generated controversy during the game.

The Whites took advantage of their opportunities to prevail as visitors and add three important points in the fight for the top positions of LaLiga. The result reflected the effectiveness of the Madrid side, which knew how to manage the match against a Valencia that found no sufficient answers.

However, the refereeing ended up occupying a good part of the attention. Some decisions by the official provoked protests from players and fans and added tension to a match that already had an adverse result for the locals.

Beyond the controversy, Real Madrid took an important victory at one of the most demanding scenarios of the championship. The triumph reinforces its aspirations in the competition, while Valencia will have to turn the page and seek a reaction in the coming matchdays.