Renewable Energy Source Guarantees Telecommunications Service

The Telecommunications Center of the town of Juan Gualberto Gómez recovered its vitality as of this Saturday after the energy matrix change project was completed at the entity.

The installation of a solar panel kit allowed the infrastructure to be put back into operation, which now has a renewable energy source to guarantee the continuity of telecommunications services.

However, sector specialists explained that although the center is already operational, technical adjustments are still being made to stabilize its operation.

Pablo Andrés Camaraza, head of the Telecommunications Center of the municipality of Unión de Reyes, specified that during today’s day coverage may not be maintained for many hours, since the system will initially work with the charge available in the batteries.

According to his explanation, because the work concluded in the afternoon hours, there was not enough time for the solar panels to complete the charging of the batteries. For that reason, the vitality of the service could be limited during this first period of operation.

The start-up of the system represents an important step to restore and improve communications in Juan Gualberto Gómez, where its inhabitants can already access 4G, while work continues to achieve the energy stability of the center.

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