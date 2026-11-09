Matanzas Pediatric Hospital Maintains Full Vitality

The management of the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital in Matanzas reports that the institution does not escape the intensification of economic sanctions against our nation, to which is added an inhumane energy blockade that directly affects vital sectors such as the Cuban Health system — a reality that has been denounced in multiple international scenarios.

Despite that complex situation, Doctor Anaelis Santana Álvarez, director of this hospital, explains that strategies have been outlined to maintain the vitality of hospital services when the fuel deficit intensifies.

Among the provisions assumed by the health center so as not to halt the institution’s normal functioning, every day the sterilization material is transferred to the Faustino Pérez Clinical-Surgical Hospital.

«In the sterilization and nursing department, the material used both in the operating room and in the intensive and intermediate care units, as well as in the rest of the areas that need this procedure, is received,» explained Santana Álvarez.

The director added that the washing, disinfection, drying, and wrapping process is carried out in the Pediatric Hospital’s sterile center.

After this stage is completed, the material to be sterilized is sent in bags to the Faustino Hospital for the final process in the steam sterilizer or autoclave.

It is — she affirms — a coordinated procedure carried out daily, which has the assurance of a vehicle in charge of transporting the material to be sterilized and picking up the aseptic material to incorporate it into our hospital’s daily routines.

Doctor Santana Álvarez explains that there is a close link between both entities, which facilitates the process running smoothly and without setbacks or delays.

This sterilization includes the operating room material, surgical instruments, medical equipment from the closed units, and the preparation of compresses, dressings, and gauze and cotton swabs, which are made at our center and sent to the autoclave.

This transfer work is carried out by a specialist from the pediatric institution under the rigorous supervision of nurses, along with other workers in charge of preparing, labeling, and packaging the material, in continuous work with 24-hour shifts.

Up to now, she emphasizes, no process at the hospital has been interrupted, and it maintains its full vitality in all areas.