Matanzas Closes with a Partial Sweep Against Artemisa

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Artemisa Hunters 4-0 today. With the triumph, the saurians won the sub-series 4-1 at the Victoria de Girón stadium.

The victory came with solid pitching and timely hitting. Left-hander Naykel Cruz started the game and worked seven innings without an earned run, allowed five hits, struck out five, and issued only one walk to take the win.

Armando Dueñas took the ball for the close of the contest and pitched two hitless innings, struck out two, and recorded the save.

Andrys Pérez was the offensive figure of the challenge. The catcher connected for a home run, added two hits, and drew two walks. He also scored one run.

Aníbal Medina batted 4-for-2 with a double and moved the attack from the start. Eduardo Blanco contributed a hit, scored, and drove in runs from right field.

José Prens and José Noroña showed patience against Artemisa’s pitching. Between the two, they negotiated three walks.

The Crocodiles thus reach 18 victories and nine losses. The Matanzas fan base bids farewell to the weekend with a smile and a team in good form.

The next challenge will be demanding. Starting Tuesday, Matanzas will host Pinar del Río, the current championship leader, in a series of great interest.