The AHS Sustains the Vitality of Young People Over Time

Nearly a month after the 40th anniversary of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS), an important cultural organization of our country, some of its most outstanding members raise their voices to continue the celebration.

The Association brings together the most relevant writers, artists, intellectuals, and promoters up to 35 years of age, with more than 3,500 members at present.

With the purpose of extending the celebrations and keeping the focus on the Association, the young Matanzas natives Guillermo Carmona, Humberto Fuentes, and Daniela Lantigua shared their experiences in this space.

With more than a decade of work in this cultural house, Guillermo Carmona Rodríguez is a journalist and writer recognized for a work that evokes the most intimate truths of our people.

He confesses that in his time with the organization he has felt great support, highlighting the publication of his first book Gente sin Swing by Ediciones Aldabón and his involvement in the literary promotion project Grafómanos.

For him as for his colleague Humberto Fuentes Rodríguez, who has been part of the organization for a few years less, the AHS constitutes that ideal space where you build ties with other artists while exploring your maximum potential.

Awarded this year with the Celestino Short Story Prize, Fuentes Rodríguez began to take an interest in the benefits the institution could offer him even before finishing his pre-university studies and beginning active military service.

«I joined at first as a simple adolescent excited to share his art and learn beyond his own, until understanding today how complex this world is and the importance of exchanging with people who have the same interests as you.»

After taking on the position of head of the Literature Section in 2024, his responsibilities increased, and now he had to supervise the performance of an entire collective.

Projects such as the La Historia Friki contest, linked to the Atenas Rock Festival; the Pueblo Nuevo magazine, of criticism and research; as well as the New Narratives in Journalism Days La Letra Viva, constitute some of the fresh ideas he has been part of.

Daniela Lantigua Carballo, for her part, one of the new entrants to the Matanzas AHS, agrees that this cultural institution functions as a school where there is no censorship or elitism.

The young woman, currently in her second year of the Journalism program, combines her current academic education with the tools the institution provides for individual growth and as an artist.

The Hermanos Saíz Association renews its catalog day after day with materials that deserve to be heard and read, thus enriching contemporary Cuban society.