Unique Vigía to Reach the United States

Ediciones Vigía opened its doors to the most recent edition of the Saturday of the Book in Matanzas, which changed its usual venue at the Callejón de la Sacristía, next to Cathedral Park, to be held at the headquarters of the emblematic publishing house.

During the gathering, Miladys Pérez Labrada, a Vigía artist, presented the chapbook Matías no quiere regresar (Matías Doesn’t Want to Return), a children’s book «by the Mexican narrator José Cruz Domínguez Osorio, Pepe as he is known in Mexico’s literary world.

«It is a small book that contains the story Matías no quiere regresar and another told by its author about his own life, a life that has much to do with Matías,» explained Agustina Ponce, director of the institution.

Celiane Ricardo Lemus is one of the children and adolescent creators whose unique copies with José Martí’s Versos Sencillos (Simple Verses) will be included at the end of this month in an exhibition in Ohio, United States.

«For the design I took into account the Simple Verse that fell to me. I used fallen leaves from Plaza de la Vigía, papers of different colors, cardboard. I have participated in the Ediciones Vigía workshops since I was very little. Here I have learned to design with Marialva Ríos many art techniques, the primary and secondary colors.»

Ponce offered other details of this special display. «We had the purpose that the public would meet the children who will participate in an art exhibition made by children in Ohio, United States, this month of November: Viviana is the littlest, Diago, Fabián, Joshuan, Grace, and Celiane.

«They reinterpreted works by visual artists from the city of Ohio. In Vigía’s case, they are six unique copies made by children. The Ceramics and Engraving Workshop of Havana’s historic center will also attend.»

Ediciones Vigía is an artisanal publishing house founded in April 1985 in Matanzas. Its work is distinguished by the creation of completely handmade books, where the text dialogues with the object.

The editions are made with diverse papers, textures, torn edges, and hand-made illuminations. Each copy incorporates natural, textile, and recycled materials. Vigía explores the book as a work of art and a space for visual and poetic experimentation.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26