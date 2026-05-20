UEB Pergomar Consolidates Itself as an Excellent Family Option (+photos)

The sea breeze caresses the faces of visitors. The scent of sea salt is enjoyed and is part of the many attractions that Yumurinos find when they arrive at the Basic Business Unit Pergomar, eager to enjoy a pleasant recreational experience.

The unit, warns young administrator Lisandra Santana, has designed a group of activities to turn the space into an ideal option for families.

Step by step, with stumbles and achievements like any human endeavor, UEB Pergomar has managed to create a group of regular clients who choose the place every weekend.

The many initiatives to satisfy the most demanding tastes distinguish this venue. The extensive gastronomic offering is complemented by an attractive cultural show with performers of Mexican music, widely accepted by the public.

Alongside the music and the beauty of the surroundings, the culinary culture of the cooks stands out, with mastery of the culinary art where excellent presentation of each dish is exhibited.

Also noteworthy is the poise of the waitstaff, always eager to fulfill each order promptly and with a smile to create the necessary empathy that invites return.

Saturday afternoons have become that moment well worth capturing on a mobile phone to remember the good times spent with family, especially when choosing a place where the staff works together to gift a memorable experience.

A short distance away, and as an added value of the UEB, diners can visit the famous Bellamar Pizzeria, one of the most paradigmatic gastronomic establishments in the city.

Alongside the pleasant comfort of this unit, with a sober yet attractive atmosphere, you can taste pastas and pizzas that demonstrate the wisdom of seasoned chefs.

Generations of Matanzas residents have attended this restaurant, which has already become part of the popular imagination.

The current administration, together with its staff, devote themselves body, soul, and sweat to maintaining the legacy, despite the difficult circumstances.

To keep the establishment viable, they have been forced to resort to charcoal. However, neither this difficult situation nor the hard struggle to acquire necessary supplies has undermined the desire and effort of the personnel.

That is why it continues, and will continue, to be part the gastronomic itinerary of many born on the shores of this bay, and a little beyond.

As good news, the specialized cocktail service has resumed in the renovated bar on the upper floor of the pizzeria.

There, through a partnership with a new economic actor, the terrace has been reopened under the commercial name Bar Torres, which, in addition to refreshing cocktails, also features a novel offering: a billiard table.

Alongside recorded music, cocktails, and appetizers, fans of this sport can enjoy a game.

Among the administration’s greatest motivations is the children’s activity held every Sunday, which has a large turnout.

Undoubtedly, contributing to the joy of children is an incentive, where unrestrained laughter takes over the place thanks to the antics of the «Jumping Rabbit.»

The project has already become a fixed space, appreciated by both children and parents.

It would be enough to see the rapport between the artist and the little ones to appreciate such a lucid decision to dedicate a day to children’s recreation.

Sunday mornings are filled with jubilation and happiness, with competitions and gift giveaways, along with the artist’s antics.

UEB Pergomar tries to overcome the obstacles represented by acquiring essential resources to maintain service and compete in a scenario where new businesses are increasing.

As an incentive for the staff, they are in the process of becoming one of the first Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the commerce sector in the province.

Adopting this business management modality would allow them to access financing, tax benefits, as well as access and operate in foreign currency, with business autonomy.

Thus, this business unit works to become a flagship site that always advocates for quality services, establishing itself as the quintessential space for the Matanzas family.