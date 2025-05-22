Vanguardia Nacional Medical Services Branch Matanzas.

To the union management as the axis of the integral operation, they attribute not few results of the Cuban Medical Services Branch (SMC) in the western province of Matanzas, according to the words of the director Alexis Medel Avilés.

According to director Alexis Medel Avilés, union management is the backbone of the integral operation of the Cuban Medical Services (SMC) Branch in the western province of Matanzas.

The union sections are the pillar of our initiatives, promoting an atmosphere of collaboration and unity, defense of labor rights and a positive working environment, key factors to achieve our goals, said Dr. Medel with emotion. Thank you for being the voice of all of us and for your unwavering commitment.

Although in his words for being National Vanguard for two consecutive years he thanked many, he insisted on the usefulness of the union to achieve any purpose, including this one, and this Branch is a faithful witness of that, he said.

Dr. Santiago Badía González, Secretary General of the National Union of Public Health Workers, pondered that this performance is part of what has been done to honor the foreign exchange plans in a very complex moment for the economy.

In the midst of the unfair campaign against physicians, heirs of the solidarity of a country that shares what it has and not what is left over, the Matanzas Branch transcends, committed to providing a service of the highest quality, he considered.

Badía said he was aware of the interesting things that are being done, of the search for alternatives and of the support of valuable professionals, all in order to continue adding up those foreign currency revenues, much needed to be allocated to the national health system, which today lacks more than 300 medicines, he stressed, while encouraging the collective to continue contributing to the welfare of the people.

Attending the ceremony for the awarding of the highest category of National Vanguard, Badía warned about the existence of sufficient merits to aspire to be revered with the system of Stimuli and Decorations.

They can now aspire to a Jesús Menéndez medal and continue climbing the Lázaro Peña orders collectively, and we also suggest it individually. There are many people here who deserve it, he said.

Badía conveyed the greetings of the member of the Central Committee of the Party and second secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Central, Isdalys Rodríguez, and the head of the Ministry of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda.

Yamila De Armas Aguila, president of the Commercialization of Cuban Medical Services, , thanked the Matanzas people for repeating the superior category of Vanguardia Nacional. Thank you for raising the name of our company, she expressed in an audio message shared with those present.

What has been achieved is a testimony to the commitment and dedication of our people, said Dr. Medel. We know how demanding a higher category is, which is not granted lightly, and that makes this merit even greater, he said with a certain pride, referring to the outstanding results in the admission plan, which allows us to continue providing quality services.

The director of SMC in Matanzas thanked the Provincial Health Directorate for its guidance in the implementation of effective policies, the University of Medical Sciences (UCM) for promoting research and advances in knowledge, the provincial hospital teams, the Provincial Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology and the Ministry of Tourism.

«All these alliances, he said, make it possible to materialize our mission of guaranteeing the wellbeing and health of the people and strengthening the Cuban health system. There is still much to be done, Medel said, in a call to continue, above all, to be at the forefront in the service to the population, he insisted.

At the ceremony held in one of the halls of the Meliá Internacional Varadero Hotel, 47 workers and the UCM’s International Relations Department received the Commemorative Seal commemorating the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Varadero International Clinic, while the Manuel Piti Fajardo distinction, martyr of the sector, was awarded to women and men with 20 and 25 years of permanence in Public Health, respectively, for their discipline and exemplary work.

«Mercedes García Maceiras, the experienced general secretary of the union bureau of the Branch, one of the most prestigious leaders of this organization in Matanzas, said when she read this year’s commitments,

Written by Eva Luna Acosta.