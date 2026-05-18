…we are Cubans, we were born to help each other”

“In the end, we are Cubans, we were born to help each other”

Right at 6:00 in the afternoon, when neighbors escape the intense heat by sitting on the sidewalk, an interesting cry can be heard in the distance. The man wears a rather worn straw hat, as if it had been around for a hundred years. He is characterized by his thick white mustache, but his smile shines through the corners of his mouth.

“A good head of garlic, if you don’t have money, I’ll give it to you.” That’s how this peculiar vendor advertises his product. But if you think it’s just a phrase, I assure you it’s not. The curious neighbors decided to test him to see if he would really give away some of his merchandise.

The man, without hesitation, responded to their repeated questions that he could give away even just one head each. I preferred to buy from him and leave him a tip because I had a pretty ingrained idea in my subconscious that «freebies» were dead, but no, the man did give them away, and with pride.

«In the end, we’re Cubans, we were born to help each other.» That’s what the vendor said as he walked away into the hills of Los Mangos.

The encounter was rewarding. Now my mind can trust in human charity again; I can confirm that these island roots won’t change, whatever the circumstances, because Cubans don’t just defend an idea, they defend tradition, humanity, kindness, and affection. We are all one big family, even if we’re on the other side of the world.