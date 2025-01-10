XX edition of Fabio Di Celmo Futsal Cup to be held.

The Fabio Di Celmo Futsal Cup is a university competition created in 2002 that celebrates its 23rd anniversary this year.

The University of Matanzas will host, between January 13th and 30th, the XX edition of the Fabio Di Celmo University Futsal Cup.

The tournament will be made up of ten teams with 15 players per squad, who will play under the rules of the Official FIFA Regulations for this modality.

Among the teams participating in the tournament are El Naranjal and La Universidad de Matanzas, current champion and runner-up, respectively, in the last edition.

The objective of the boys from Reparto Armando Mestre, according to their members, is to win the title for two consecutive years.

In addition, one of its founders, the renowned Ángel Sánchez Zamora, is one of its players.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón.