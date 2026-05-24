AI Proposal to Improve Hotel Customer Service

Research on the application model of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to improve customer service in five-star hotels in Cuba was the thesis with which Naylet González Gómez, a worker at the Royalton Hicacos Resorts & Spa, defended her option for the postgraduate academic degree of Master’s.

By offering solutions that optimize processes and transform interaction with guests, AI has become an indispensable tool for hotels seeking to remain competitive and respond to the expectations of modern travelers.

«Today we celebrate with great satisfaction the successful presentation of her thesis, obtaining satisfactory results with the research,» recognized Cubanacán, the one hundred percent Cuban mercantile company, on its Facebook profile.

«Her dedication, effort, and commitment to innovation and the development of Cuban tourism are a source of pride for the entire Cubanacán Hoteles family,» the post added.

At the Chinese University of Technology and Business in Beijing, Naylet and a dozen young people from the province of Matanzas have been studying on a scholarship for two years, which concludes with an exercise similar to that of the Royalton Hicacos worker.

Summarizing the meaning of her stay in the Asian Giant on her Facebook profile, Naylet said it has been an enriching experience, both professionally and personally.

«It has allowed us to deepen the use of leadership and business management tools, always from a global perspective.»

She stated that the University, in addition to having academic excellence, is committed to a multicultural environment, where students and professionals from different nationalities can share, which increases your network of contacts and at the same time gives you more insight into the environment and the international market.

She expressed that it has also been an opportunity to understand China’s perspectives regarding tourism, as well as the customs and traditions of the market.

Photo taken from the Facebook profile of Cubanacán.