What happened at the #AntonioGuiterasThermoelectricPlant?

Engineer Román Pérez Castañeda, general director of the Yumurino unit, commented that the shutdown in the early morning was due to a sudden water loss in the boiler.

In that sense, Pérez Castañeda explained that the shutdown was carried out quickly to prevent the damaged pipes from causing further complications.

Asked about the forecast, the specialist specified that the already known protocol involves approximately 36 hours of cooling, inspection and damage assessment with hydraulic and pneumatic tests, cutting and welding of broken ducts, metallographic control, hydraulic testing, and if everything goes well, within a period of eight to 12 hours, attempting synchronization.

From the early hours, various districts of the Electric Plant Maintenance Company were contacted to carry out the repair of the fault.

Thus, Pérez Castañeda emphasized that we must wait to know exactly what happened, although practice indicates that solving the fault will take between three or four days — the sixth shutdown since the beginning of 2026, and precisely in the year in which, apparently, general maintenance will be undertaken.