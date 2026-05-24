Fruitful Exchange in Jovellanos Regarding the Closing of the 2025‑2026 School Year

The Provincial Directorate General of Education held a fruitful exchange with the Jovellanos Directorate Council, aimed at specifying the adjustments for the closing of the school year, based on the guidelines issued by the Minister of Education on the television program Mesa Redonda.

It was reported that the school year will conclude gradually between June 15 and 30, in correspondence with the country’s energy and logistical situation.

Entrance exams for Higher Education are suspended, guaranteeing access through the cumulative average in pre-university studies.

Attention is focused on terminal grades and Special Education, which will close in May.

Educational institutions will remain open for community programs and support for vulnerable students.

The Municipal Directorate of Education in Jovellanos reiterated the priority of complying with all ministerial indications and urged the teaching staff to conclude the school year with quality, responsibility, and commitment.