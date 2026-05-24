24 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Fruitful Exchange in Jovellanos Regarding the Closing of the 2025‑2026 School Year

24 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz
The Provincial Directorate General of Education held a fruitful exchange with the Jovellanos Directorate Council, aimed at specifying the adjustments for the closing of the school year, based on the guidelines issued by the Minister of Education on the television program Mesa Redonda.

The Provincial Directorate General of Education held a fruitful exchange with the Jovellanos Directorate Council, aimed at specifying the adjustments for the closing of the school year, based on the guidelines issued by the Minister of Education on the television program Mesa Redonda.

It was reported that the school year will conclude gradually between June 15 and 30, in correspondence with the country’s energy and logistical situation.

Entrance exams for Higher Education are suspended, guaranteeing access through the cumulative average in pre-university studies.

Attention is focused on terminal grades and Special Education, which will close in May.

Educational institutions will remain open for community programs and support for vulnerable students.

The Municipal Directorate of Education in Jovellanos reiterated the priority of complying with all ministerial indications and urged the teaching staff to conclude the school year with quality, responsibility, and commitment.

Más entradas

Al Natural, Cuban Beauty (+photos)

24 de mayo de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

Back in Operation: A Varadero Giant

23 de mayo de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

10-Kilogram Mesenteric Cyst Removed at Matanzas Pediatric Hospital

23 de mayo de 2026 Arnaldo Mirabal Hernández

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *