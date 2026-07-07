The Beaches Born from the Canímar River

Perhaps it is one of the least known beaches in the city of Matanzas, but for the residents of the area, it is almost essential to cool off on its shores.

The inhabitants of the hamlet that stretches over the heights of the Canímar River know this well. These residents enjoy several natural blessings; alongside the imposing view of the landscape, they have several river beaches that form on the banks of this watercourse.

La Majagua is the most visited, and every afternoon, to mitigate the summer heat, potential bathers descend along a rugged path to treat themselves to a refreshing dip.

In the city of Matanzas, many are unaware of the existence of this little beach, but the locals visit it daily.

Children and teenagers dive in with joy, as if it were the most pleasant place in the universe, and for them it will be, at least for the moment they remain in those waters.

But Majagua is not the only little beach in the area. There are others a bit more secluded but equally dazzling in their beauty.

Crossing the thicket, other paradisiacal banks appear, where even tiny springs emerge.

Adding to the appeal of the place is the presence of mangroves that cling firmly to the ground. It is a spectacular landscape, where tranquility and silence reign.

Then one realizes that the inhabitants of Canímar are favored, despite living on the outskirts of the big city.

Although some shortcomings cannot be mitigated, the natural beauty of the surroundings offers a bit of calm and peace, making human existence there a little more bearable as they descend the hill.

Because no one remains indifferent to the majesty of nature, such as that which pulses on the banks of the Canímar, right where the famous river gives birth to beaches.