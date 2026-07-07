The Triumphant Return of Sol Palmeras

Varadero – Home to hundreds of national and international clients, Sol Palmeras, the first accommodation of the Spanish chain Meliá in Cuba, has triumphantly returned to continue captivating those who remain loyal to a team that maintains its founding essence of always providing the most optimal service.

And in that desire to satisfy its guests, Sol Palmeras gives its all, regardless of whether resources are more or less, because the ingredient never varies; it has been the same since May 10, 1990: to do things well every day. That stance has raised its repeat visitor rate to record numbers of people who have visited more than 100 times.

That is why when tourists arrived on July 1, there was joy among those who could reach Varadero to enjoy it, and a feeling of regret for those who from a distance — mainly in Canada — have not yet been able to swim, as usual, in one of the best stretches of beach in Cuba’s main resort town.

Not a few northerners from what has been Cuba’s leading source market posted photos of their stay at Sol Palmeras and expressed their desire to return as soon as the airline routes connecting Canadian airports with Varadero can be reestablished.

With its return, the four-star family accommodation will complete, together with Meliá Varadero and Meliá Las Américas, the emblematic trio that continues to elevate this prestigious chain in Cuba’s main resort town, where other accommodations remain under its administration, all belonging to the Ministry of Tourism, after it was forced to cease its relations with those of the Gaviota business group.

Located on the beachfront, it returned after a period of intensive work to perfect every corner, including its majestic main pool — considered the heart of the resort — with a renovation that replaced the old ceramic tiles and a structural redesign incorporating new access levels.

The removal of architectural barriers in some areas, bridges connecting to the pool bar now with a smooth, step-free surface, and reinforced safety with a new railing in the children’s wading pool are among the other investment solutions, some of which are consistent with universal accessibility principles.