Community Literary Projects Stand Out in Matanzas

Community literary projects in Matanzas received recognition from the national presidency of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba during a recent visit to the province, due to the importance they hold at this time when it is necessary to stimulate education and reading habits among the people of Matanzas.

These are projects developed in the People’s Councils under the auspices of the Provincial Book and Literature Center.

On this concept and its progress, the director of that institution, Efrahim Pérez Izquierdo, informs us:

«The presence of the literary vanguard in the cultural programming is significant. There are 22 characterized spaces in the territory, organized and led by writers.

«At this time, we encourage authors’ actions in their own neighborhoods. Thus, in the city we have José Manuel Espino in the Reynold García neighborhood; Leonides de León in Simpson; Cecilia Soto in Pueblo Nuevo; Urbano Martínez in the Historic Center; Bárbaro Velasco in the Armando Mestre neighborhood; and Tania Jiménez in the La Marina area, in addition to the fact that they are recognized by their neighbors.»

In reality, this work began months ago in several People’s Councils, and a growth in participation is observed among children, adolescents, and elderly people, as well as the integration of new creators into this important movement.

«It is encouraging that the literary vanguard has been designing its own spaces based on the audiences and interests of the neighborhood. A sense of mutual commitment is already felt between the author and his people, with families, schools, nursing homes…

«That multiplies the effect of the book through a genuine promoter of reading and the growth that this encounter with the reader implies for our writers.»