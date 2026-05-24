Al Natural, Cuban Beauty (+photos)

Craftsmanship using natural resources stood out in the personal exhibition of Matanzas artist Olivia Garmilla Figueroa, which, «Al Natural,» showed compositions with great decorative value and beauty born from simplicity.

At the Yumurino headquarters of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists, the young woman exhibited pieces in two-dimensional and three-dimensional formats that demonstrate her skills as an artisan and her experience in herbalism.

These handcrafted pieces reflect work with coconut and its fiber, as well as primordial resources that hark back to the beginnings of these crafts in the territory.

On the other hand, the pictures and floral decorations made using techniques such as fiber, seeds, and dry nature emphasize the unique value of this type of work, which is highly acclaimed.

For Garmilla Figueroa, a member of the Amateur Movement of this institution, the twenty-three pieces that make up the exhibition tell stories of hours of dedication and love for her life’s vocation.

«These works have been deserving of recognition in previous exhibition halls in the province, and I am glad to know that works that project the cultural diversity of our land are so recognized,» said the creator.

The exhibition, which will remain on display until June 18 in the Blue Hall of the house, emphasizes the importance of using natural resources to create materials that rescue the values and traditions of the Island.