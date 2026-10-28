Alexander Reyna Crowned at the Buenos Aires Para-Sport Grand Prix

The Jovellanos para-shooter Alexander Reyna was crowned champion this Sunday at the Para-Sport Grand Prix of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Reyna conquered the gold medal with 237.8 points in the P1 10-meter air pistol SH1 men’s event.

The Antillean shooter shone with his own light, reaffirmed his quality, and demonstrated talent, discipline, and a champion’s heart at the Argentine contest. Alongside Reyna, also Cuban Di Ángelo Loriga escorted the Jovellanos native on the podium with 226.5 points, while Colombian Hugo Andrés Gómez completed the podium with 207.2 points.

The Antillean squad led the women’s and men’s 10-meter air pistol events. In the women’s division, Yenisgladys Suárez took the title with 543 points and added a new joy for Cuban sport.

The Jovellanos Municipal Assembly of People’s Power congratulated the champion for his victory. On behalf of the people and its highest local authorities, the body expressed its pride in the result of the Jovellanos para-shooter. Reyna’s triumph is a reason for satisfaction for the people of Jovellanos and for Cuban sport.

With this result, the Cuban delegation entered the world ranking and will begin to opt for qualification to the Lima 2027 Parapan American Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. The Jovellanos native thus adds a new laurel to his career, which includes multiple medals in Grand Prix and World Cups. Congratulations, Alexander! Your victory is a pride for the people of Jovellanos.

With information and photo from JIT