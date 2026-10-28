Electrical Failures Caused by Recent Rains Reported

A notable number of failures in the electroenergetic system of the province of Matanzas were caused by the rains of recent days, according to what the director of the Electric Company, Alejandro Rodríguez Azpeitía, announced in a videoconference with the representatives of each Matanzas municipality.

To repair the damages, the support brigades that are in the province are working, and as far as the inclement weather allows, they will recover the damage caused.

Likewise, he reported that for more than 10 days no transformers have been received to replace the 168 damaged in the Matanzas territory, and it is expected that next week the situation will be different.

For his part, Andrés Lamas Acevedo, director of the Provincial Hygiene Center, urged the population to maximize hygiene measures to prevent the accumulated water from causing an increase in focal points and with it the proliferation of vectors that affect the health of Matanzas families.

Although febrile cases are decreasing, the guard cannot be lowered, and Primary Care professionals must maintain screenings in each neighborhood, especially for children, pregnant women, and older adults, emphasized Lamas Acevedo.