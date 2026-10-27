Harry Kane Wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane became the winner of the 2026 Ballon d’Or for the best player of the season, during the gala held in London.

The English striker also received the Gerd Müller award, which recognizes the top scorer of the campaign. Both awards distinguish his performance during the 2025-2026 season, in which he prevailed over other figures of world football.

Kane surpassed in the voting names such as Lamine Yamal, a protagonist at the World Cup, and Kylian Mbappé, who stood out for his scoring ability in LaLiga, the Champions League, and the World Cup event.

The recognition for the English attacker places the focus on a season in which his effectiveness in front of goal and his offensive contribution proved decisive.

Among the other award winners, Alexia Putellas stood out, winning the women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time in her career.

Lamine Yamal received the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, while Unai Simón was recognized as the best goalkeeper. These awards highlighted the individual performance of several figures who marked the football season.

In the collective recognitions, the men’s Paris Saint-Germain was chosen team of the season, as was the women’s FC Barcelona.

The gala brought together some of the main figures of international football and awarded individual and collective performances.

The night had Kane as the great protagonist, with two awards that crown his 2025-2026 campaign.