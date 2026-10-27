31 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

UEB Jovellanos Parking: A Self-Sustaining Path to Support Wages

27 de octubre de 2026 Enrique Tirse Hernández

The Jovellanos Basic Business Unit (UEB), belonging to the EMBER Matanzas Beverage and Soft Drink Company, is affected in the supply of raw material to make its traditional productions: bagged soft drinks, syrup, and occasionally rum.

 

Protected by the Efficiency and Business Autonomy Axis, they rent parking spaces to other enterprises in the territory, which reinforces the idea that the state enterprise must self-finance.

 

With this they seek their own income to sustain the wage fund, instead of depending exclusively on the budget or central allocations.

 

The country is experiencing a tense economic situation caused by the blockade imposed by the United States for more than six decades and aggravated by the most recent energy siege imposed on the Island.

 

These coercive regulations have led the Government to structure 176 measures grouped into 23 thematic axes, with the aim of alleviating the consequences of the blockade.

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