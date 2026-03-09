Ariel Martínez: One of the Sparks of Team Asere Baseball.

The 1964 National Series champion with the Matanzas Crocodiles demonstrates his potential in a setting like the World Baseball Classic.

Ariel Martínez, from Matanzas, has become one of the driving forces behind the Cuban national baseball team participating in the VI World Baseball Classic.



In the two games the national team has played so far, the powerful infielder has two hits in seven official at-bats.

The Matanzas native also boasts a home run, three RBIs, and an out-of-ball.



Defensively, in 18 innings played, he has committed only one error, showcasing his defensive skills at the demanding position of first base.



The 1964 Cuban National Series champion with the Matanzas Crocodiles is demonstrating his potential on a stage like the World Baseball Classic.