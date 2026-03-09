Responsible sexual and reproductive health promoted in Pedro Betancourt
The ProSalud team from Pedro Betancourt municipality dedicated a pleasant meeting with students from the «28 de Octubre» Basic Secondary School (ESBU) to raising awareness of risk and promoting responsible sexuality among younger generations.
The initiative, part of the comprehensive adolescent care programs, allowed specialists and students to exchange ideas on topics vital to physical and emotional development at this stage of life.
During the session, experts gave educational talks focused on the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Through open dialogue, they detailed methods of protection and the consequences of risky behaviors, emphasizing self-care as the most effective tool for preserving individual and collective health within the school and community.
The proposal also prioritized the prevention of teenage pregnancy, a phenomenon with profound implications for young people’s life plans. ProSalud specialists provided scientific information on the biological and psychological risks of early pregnancy, while also guiding students on the counseling services available within the local health system.
This intervention at the «28 de Octubre» Secondary School reaffirms the importance of comprehensive sexuality education as a cornerstone of civic education. By bringing this knowledge directly into the classroom, the health authorities of Pedro Betancourt not only inform but also empower adolescents to make informed and safe decisions for their future well-being.
Photo: Mirta Pumariega Sotomayor, communications officer for the Pedro Betancourt Municipal Health Department.
Written by Yadiel Barbón.