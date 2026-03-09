Responsible sexual and reproductive health promoted in Pedro Betancourt



The ProSalud team from Pedro Betancourt municipality dedicated a pleasant meeting with students from the «28 de Octubre» Basic Secondary School (ESBU) to raising awareness of risk and promoting responsible sexuality among younger generations.



The initiative, part of the comprehensive adolescent care programs, allowed specialists and students to exchange ideas on topics vital to physical and emotional development at this stage of life.



During the session, experts gave educational talks focused on the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Through open dialogue, they detailed methods of protection and the consequences of risky behaviors, emphasizing self-care as the most effective tool for preserving individual and collective health within the school and community.