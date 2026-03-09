7 de abril de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Essential services guaranteed for the residents of Jovellanos.

9 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

Ensuring basic services for the population is one of the top priorities currently occupying the Municipal Administration Council in the territory, with the goal of distributing milk and some processed products through alternative transportation methods.

Likewise, breadmaking in wood-fired ovens is being guaranteed as part of the measures adopted to address the new situation the country is facing in light of the imperialist actions of the Trump administration.

Local authorities are overseeing quality control and the proper functioning of the implemented alternatives, while reaffirming their commitment to maintaining essential services and community support during these challenging times.

This effort demonstrates the territory’s capacity for adaptation and the commitment of its institutions to maintaining stability and public trust.

Written by Yannier Delgado.

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