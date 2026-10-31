Atlético de Madrid Assaults the League Lead

Atlético de Madrid provisionally placed itself at the top of LaLiga after defeating Levante 2 goals to zero at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium.

The red-and-white side secured three important points on a matchday that could mark the course of the fight for the championship. With this result, the colchoneros put pressure on their main rivals in the dispute for first place.

This victory allows the team led by Diego Simeone to momentarily reach the lead, awaiting the fixtures of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The fight for first position is red hot. Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid maintain a direct dispute for the lead, with differences that can change after each matchday.

With its triumph over Levante, Atlético strikes a blow on the table and demonstrates that it also wants a leading role in the fight for the title.