Attempted robbery thwarted at UEB Colón.

An attempted robbery was thwarted in the early hours of Wednesday morning at the UEB Colón, belonging to EMBER Company, Matanzas, thanks to the quick action of guards, the workers’ guard and workers. The delinquents fled without achieving their objective.

«In the night hours of Tuesday for Wednesday, five delinquents entered the factory grounds, with the help of a pickup truck parked outside the perimeter. The assailants surprised a custodian, threatened him with a knife and demanded information about keys and deposits of rum and sugar. When the worker refused, the intruders tried to break into the warehouses, but were detected by other guards and workers, who chased them until they put them on the run».

Significantly, there were no injuries or material losses. Likewise, those involved and the van were not identified. The administrator Maikel Trujillo Coromena highlighted the immediate mobilization of neighboring workers to protect the entity.

«The authorities are investigating the incident, while UEB Colón reinforces its security measures. This incident highlights the importance of collective vigilance.»

From this space, we recognize the courage of the workers who defended the state patrimony.

Written by Enrique Tirse.