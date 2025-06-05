Lorca returns to Matanzas.

Two days dedicated to the poet of the rosemary and the basil; to Federico, the one of the lunar moon in theatrical reflection from «La casa de Bernarda Alba» or in the cry of «Rosita, la soltera»; to García Lorca, the one of the maidens in the river, predicting the «Bodas de Sangre»; to that divine and carnal being, Matanzas dedicates the Jornada Lorquiana, in tribute to the 127th anniversary of his birth and the 95th of his trip to Cuba.

Two days dedicated to the poet of the rosemary and basil; to Federico, that of the lunar moon in theatrical reflection from “La casa de Bernarda Alba” or in the cry of “Rosita, la soltera”; to Garcia Lorca, that of the maidens in the river, predicting the “Bodas de Sangre”; to that divine and carnal being, Matanzas dedicates the Jornada Lorquiana, in tribute to the 127th anniversary of his birth and the 95th anniversary of his trip to Cuba.

From 9:00 a.m. this Thursday, the inauguration will be in charge of researcher Urbano Martinez Carmenate, National Prize of History, author of the book «Garcia Lorca and Cuba. Todas las aguas», to be held at the El Mirón Cubano hall.

Afterwards, the public will enjoy excerpts from the play “Campanas del Alba”, by the Novadanza Company, under the direction of Kenia Carrazana.

At 10 o’clock, at the Casa de las Letras Digdora Alonso, will be presented by ediciones Matanzas, the plaquette of the poem “Son”, by García Lorca, in the voice of the poet Alfredo Zaldívar, National Prize of Edition.

Afterwards, the people of Matanzas will gather at the Gener y del Monte Library for the opening of a bibliographic sample of the Andalusian and about his imprint in the world.

And Ediciones Vigía, in the foundational center in Matanzas, will inaugurate the exhibition of art books “Lorca en Vigía”.

In the afternoon, at two o’clock, at the José White Concert Hall, the documentary “Lorca in Havana” will be shown, by Spanish directors José Antonio Torres and Antonio Manuel, produced this year by Plano Katharsis Producciones, with a script based on the book «García Lorca y Cuba. Todas las aguas», by Martínez Carmenate.

Back to the Teatro Mirón Cubano will be the staging of “La casa de Bernarda Alba”, by the Trébol Gitano group, directed by Anthony Bernal Ruesca.

The second session of the Jornada Lorquiana on Friday, June 6th will begin in the Pepe Camejo Hall, headquarters of Teatro de las Estaciones, at 9 a.m., with the presentation of the book dedicated to the poet and playwright from Granada, in love with Cuba, written by Urbano Martínez Carmenate, by Spanish professor, writer and musician Antonio Manuel.

This will be followed by the illustrated lecture “Cuatro maneras titiriteras de ser Federico” (“Four puppet ways of being Federico”), (a tour of the four shows staged by Teatro de Las Estaciones, dedicated to Lorca), by the National Theater Award winner Rubén Darío Salazar, director of the group.

In the afternoon, at three o’clock, the people of Matanzas will be able to enjoy, at the Ermita de Monserrate, “Concilio de las aguas”, a masterful combination of trova and poetry, in a show entitled “Vuelven a fusilar a Federico” (They’re back to shoot Federico), with script and direction by Alfredo Zaldívar.

There will be a special performance by the company Danza Espiral, with choreographies inspired and directed by Liliam Padrón.

The Jornada Lorquiana has been developed under the auspices of the Provincial Directorate of Culture in Matanzas, the Provincial Center of Books and Literature and the Provincial Council of the Performing Arts.

Written by María Elena Bayón.