Bandec Celebrates its 28th Anniversary with an Emphasis on Financial Inclusion and Sustainable Financing.

The Commerce and Credit Bank (Bandec) will celebrate its 28th anniversary this November 12th, with results that demonstrate the institution’s progress in providing financial services and supporting the economic development of the Matanzas province.

Over the past year, Bandec has prioritized expanding access to banking services, digitizing its operations, and providing loans to various economic actors, with an emphasis on productive projects, local development initiatives, and strategic sectors.

As part of these efforts, 54,919 debit cards and 21,271 Multibanca cards have been issued so far this year, enabling customers to conduct 12,895,835 transactions through electronic payment channels.

This figure reflects the sustained progress in managing digital services, an essential aspect for promoting financial inclusion and modernizing financial transactions in the region.

Likewise, this week’s Trade Fairs will be dedicated to the anniversary, offering information on banking products, customer guidance, and demonstrations of the use of platforms such as Transfermóvil and EnZona.

Among the highlighted initiatives is the implementation of Green Banking, a model that promotes financing for sustainable projects, including renewable energy initiatives, agroecological production, and clean technologies with a positive environmental impact. Yanetsys Chávez, the provincial director of Bandec in Matanzas, noted that the anniversary is being celebrated amidst economic challenges, but also with results that demonstrate growth and stability. “Bandec continues to finance different sectors of the economy and improve its services, even in a complex environment. We have experienced and committed employees who sustain the institution’s performance and the service we provide to our clients,” she stated. Chávez also highlighted that this month the institution will participate in the activities commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Cuban Banking System, which gives the celebration a special significance. Bandec reaffirms its commitment to modernizing the financial system, strengthening access to banking services, and supporting the economic and social development of the province.

Written by Yunielys Moliner.