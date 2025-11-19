Betancourt Sports Museum honors Raúl Trujillo Díaz, master of champions.

With numerous documents, photographs, newspaper clippings, and medals that attest to his immense contributions to the training of generations and to Cuba’s competitive prestige, the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum in Pedro Betancourt municipality dedicates its November exhibit to the career of the distinguished athlete and coach Raúl Trujillo Díaz

According to Emilio Morales Álvarez, the museum’s historian, the exhibition is a fitting tribute to a man whose life has been devoted to Greco-Roman wrestling and to forging the values ​​that distinguish great champions. He explained that viewing the exhibited pieces allows visitors to understand the magnitude of a career that transcends competition to become part of the nation’s cultural and human heritage.