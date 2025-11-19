Betancourt Sports Museum honors Raúl Trujillo Díaz, master of champions.
With numerous documents, photographs, newspaper clippings, and medals that attest to his immense contributions to the training of generations and to Cuba’s competitive prestige, the Héctor Mederos Argüelles Sports Museum in Pedro Betancourt municipality dedicates its November exhibit to the career of the distinguished athlete and coach Raúl Trujillo Díaz
According to Emilio Morales Álvarez, the museum’s historian, the exhibition is a fitting tribute to a man whose life has been devoted to Greco-Roman wrestling and to forging the values that distinguish great champions. He explained that viewing the exhibited pieces allows visitors to understand the magnitude of a career that transcends competition to become part of the nation’s cultural and human heritage.
Morales Álvarez also referred to the 11th International Convention on Physical Activity and Sport AFIDE 2025, held at the Havana Convention Center, where the aforementioned coach received the Special Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his extensive work in the athletic, ethical, and professional development of high-performance athletes in Cuba.
He also praised Trujillo Díaz’s status as an Illustrious Son of Betancourt, his work as Vice President of the Cuban Federation of Associated Wrestling and head of its Technical Commission, and especially emphasized the importance of this museum proposal from the Municipal Sports Directorate as an incentive to safeguard historical memory and project into the future the work of one of the most paradigmatic figures in Cuban wrestling.
Written by Yadiel Barbón.