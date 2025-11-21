Blau Varadero Celebrates 20 Years as a Top Hotel Partner.

With 57 hotels and 23,106 rooms, Varadero receives approximately 39 percent of international tourists visiting the country and boasts a high rate of repeat visitors.

The Blau Varadero hotel capped off its successful run leading up to its 20th anniversary with the prestigious Top Hotel Partner 2024 award, a distinction that recognizes excellence in service and the quality of its collaboration with top-tier tour operators.



Awarded by the German tour operator Schauinsland-Reisen, this international recognition is granted annually to a select group of outstanding establishments for their service quality, excellent collaboration with tour operators, and highly positive guest reviews.

The Top Hotel Partner award is a world-class distinction that identifies hotels offering exceptional experiences to their guests, and at the Blau Varadero, the offerings are plentiful, from an excellent Cuban Day, White Night, the Cuban Night, the Friends of Canada Cocktail, the foam party, and the special welcome for repeat guests. Everything is enticing, because the purpose is always the same: to enchant any guest who buys into the dream of staying at the hotel managed by the Spanish chain Blau and the Cubanacán company, whose executives immediately congratulated the managers and staff of the hotel, which opened on October 23rd, 2005.

Earlier this year, Cubanacán itself had congratulated the hotel for best business management, a well-deserved distinction for a place where quality has become its hallmark.

And there’s no better way to market a tourism product than by providing services that adhere to the highest standards, as Deputy General Manager Laura Tandrón has stated on several occasions.

Here, they understand the value of captivating vacationers, of bridging the gap between what travel agencies sell and the reality they experience, and even exceeding expectations, because a satisfied customer should be the ultimate goal of every marketing process, as I once wrote.



For Laura, the dedication, professionalism, discipline, and commitment of the employees are what achieve the results. I always say it: they are the fundamental strength.

With 57 hotels and 23,106 rooms, Varadero receives approximately 39 percent of the international tourists who visit the country and boasts a high rate of repeat visits, thanks to the quality of services offered, such as those at the Blau Varadero hotel.

Photos: Taken from the Blau Varadero Facebook page. Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.