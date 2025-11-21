Turnat Returns to the Zapata Swamp.

Turnat 2026 will offer participants the opportunity to explore one of Cuba’s most important natural treasures.

The international nature tourism event Turnat will take place in 2026 in this region, located on the southern coast of Matanzas province.



Magyuri Fernández Oset, Deputy Commercial Director of the Zapata Peninsula Natural Park Complex, highlighted the importance of this event as a platform to promote sustainable tourism and the conservation of natural resources in the region.



She also mentioned that they are promoting four activities: birdwatching, diving, hiking, and visits to local agroecological farms.

“This allows us to host a significant group of travel agents who will be able to market this tourism product, renowned for its extraordinary biodiversity, natural beauty, and invaluable historical significance,” Fernández Oset emphasized.

Considered the largest wetland in the Caribbean, it is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and ecotourism enthusiasts.

Turnat 2026 will offer participants the opportunity to explore one of Cuba’s most important natural treasures and will also foster the exchange of experiences and knowledge among tourism professionals internationally.

Without a doubt, this edition promises to be a meeting point for those seeking to enjoy and learn about the natural and cultural richness of the Zapata Swamp.