Matanzas Surpasses 65 MW of Photovoltaic Solar Power.

The program to expand renewable energy sources in the Matanzas province includes the construction of two more projects, each with a capacity of five megawatts, one in Cárdenas and the other recently launched in Jovellanos.

The construction of the photovoltaic solar park in Guanábana, Matanzas, is approximately 45 percent complete and is scheduled for completion in January of next year.



This was reported to Radio 26 by engineer Israel Prado Almendariz, director of investments for the Matanzas Electric Company, who specified that the province is already contributing over 65 megawatts to the national power grid.

This figure is based on the addition of the eight megawatts from the Cárdenas park, which has been operational for several years, and the three most recent projects, totaling 21.8 megawatts, currently operating in the municipalities of Jovellanos, Colón, and Martí.

Written by José Miguel Solís.