Promoting Values ​​in Jovellanos Schoolchildren.

The activity reaffirmed the school’s commitment to values ​​education and the holistic development of its students, as well as the prevention of all forms of violence from an early age, because educating for peace is sowing the seeds of the future.

The Abel Santamaría Cuadrado Elementary School in Jovellanos municipality became a setting for reflection and commitment during a workshop focused on values ​​education for students, with an emphasis on violence prevention. The school’s educators gathered to recognize the many ways in which violence can manifest itself, as well as the profound effects it has on personal, family, and social life.

During the workshop, topics such as bullying, verbal, physical, and psychological violence were addressed, and respect, empathy, and peaceful coexistence were promoted as fundamental pillars for a healthy educational community. Participants agreed that identifying these harmful behaviors is the first step toward eradicating them and building safe and harmonious environments in schools and families.

The activity reaffirmed the school’s commitment to values ​​education and the holistic development of its students, as well as the prevention of all forms of violence from an early age, because educating for peace is sowing the seeds of the future.

Writter by Yosier Argueso