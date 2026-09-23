Building the Economic Plan from the Grassroots

The commitment to seeking alternatives in work collectives for progress in the production of goods and services sustains the drafting of the preliminary figures of the economic plan and budget for the year 2027.

This was the assessment of Alexis Martín, an official from the Economic Affairs sphere of the Provincial Committee of the Cuban Workers’ Central in Matanzas, when presenting at the Secretariat meeting the summary report of the assembly process that has been taking place in this territory since August 16, and whose schedule will end on September 30.

Martín assessed the complex context in which this relevant moment in the life of the Matanzas working population takes place — a democratic exercise that allows the plan to be proposed at the grassroots, by those in charge of transforming raw materials, providing services, and creating wealth.

As trends, he highlighted that in the assemblies of members and workers held to date, the main proposals could have a response in the entities themselves or in the municipality, which, he reasoned, shows that «we must continue listening to the opinions of workers, because their proposals are born from the experience accumulated in their workplaces.»

The official warned that it is not about presenting at the assemblies only indicators for planning in 2027, but criteria that indicate how they can be achieved and the impact this would have on the life of the collectives.

In this sense, he specified, it is necessary to deepen or clarify the safe or probable sources of supply of raw materials, inputs, and energy resources, and new options to increase the generation of goods and services.

He drew attention to the union’s influence in promoting science, technology, and innovation, and attention to the movement of innovators and rationalizers, thanks to which production lines are maintained, parts and pieces are recovered, and jobs are guaranteed.

He referred to a worrying aspect such as enterprises with economic losses, which entails, he noted, the collective construction of measures to change those negative results.

For this process, the province scheduled 3,936 assemblies and 233 of representatives, with the estimated participation of some 96,784 members and workers.