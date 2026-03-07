CEDAI Supports Energy Matrix Change in Matanzas.

The installation of photovoltaic solar systems in entities that provide services to the population is progressing in the territory with the participation of the state-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise Soluciones CEDAI Atenas.

The installation of photovoltaic solar systems in entities that provide services to the population is progressing in the region with the participation of the state-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) Soluciones CEDAI Atenas.



Its general director, Tania Suárez García, explained that the entity is working in conjunction with COPEXTEL on the installation of 108 two-kilowatt solar kits, intended to support essential services in institutions such as polyclinics, banks, nursing homes, senior centers, and maternity homes.



To date, seven systems have been installed: at the Carlos Verdugo, La Playa, and Versalles polyclinics; at the OBE commercial offices in Pastorita and Versalles; and at two bank branches, the one in Ayuntamiento and the one located across from ETECSA.



The director noted that this last branch also directly benefits her entity, as they are clients of that bank branch, which serves a large population. Therefore, the installation of the system will contribute to maintaining the continuity of services.