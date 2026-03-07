7 de abril de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Bonifacio Byrne Award and Tribute to Women Journalists.

7 de marzo de 2026 Tamara Mesa González

The event, held as part of the Cuban Press Day celebrations, served to pay tribute on this March 8th to women journalists and their daily work in the difficult circumstances the country is experiencing.

The 2026 Bonifacio Byrne Provincial Journalism Award, for lifetime achievement, was awarded to journalist José Miguel Solís, a correspondent for Radio Rebelde for decades and current head of news at Radio 26.

The jury, composed of National Journalism Award winners Roberto Pérez Betancourt (president) and Manuel Hernández, along with provincial award winners Aurora López, Maritza Tejera, Francisco Soriano, Ventura de Jesús García, and Ramón Pacheco, unanimously chose Solís. Solís also has a significant influence on social media, addressing complex topics such as the economy and energy generation with immediacy and depth in his analyses.

The event, held as part of the Cuban Press Day celebrations, served to honor women journalists and their daily work under the challenging circumstances facing the country on this March 8th.

To that effect, Aurora López pointed out that, despite the tangible progress in women’s emancipation, difficulties for full development are still observed in society and in the press itself, as they continue to perform multiple tasks, both in the workplace and at home, taking care of their children, husbands, and elderly relatives.

Maritza Tejera, María Elena Bayón, and Ana Valdés emphasized the difficulty of a profession that demands a response at any time and in any place where news breaks.

They also discussed the dedication of female journalists in leadership positions, who face misunderstandings and double challenges in their roles as leaders and those responsible for domestic duties. They remembered those who are no longer with us, examples of unwavering professionals serving the people.

The president of the UPEC (Union of Cuban Journalists), Pedro Rizo, praised the professionalism of his colleagues in their work as reporters, designers, proofreaders, and staff members of various media outlets, and confirmed their significant presence throughout the province.

Important ideas were proposed, such as writing a book that chronicles the history of women journalists in the province and creating a digital platform to address the ongoing problems related to persistent sexist attitudes, as well as to promote opportunities for growth and advancement.

Written by María Elena Bayón.












                            

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