Bonifacio Byrne Award and Tribute to Women Journalists.

The event, held as part of the Cuban Press Day celebrations, served to pay tribute on this March 8th to women journalists and their daily work in the difficult circumstances the country is experiencing.

The 2026 Bonifacio Byrne Provincial Journalism Award, for lifetime achievement, was awarded to journalist José Miguel Solís, a correspondent for Radio Rebelde for decades and current head of news at Radio 26.



The jury, composed of National Journalism Award winners Roberto Pérez Betancourt (president) and Manuel Hernández, along with provincial award winners Aurora López, Maritza Tejera, Francisco Soriano, Ventura de Jesús García, and Ramón Pacheco, unanimously chose Solís. Solís also has a significant influence on social media, addressing complex topics such as the economy and energy generation with immediacy and depth in his analyses.



The event, held as part of the Cuban Press Day celebrations, served to honor women journalists and their daily work under the challenging circumstances facing the country on this March 8th.



To that effect, Aurora López pointed out that, despite the tangible progress in women’s emancipation, difficulties for full development are still observed in society and in the press itself, as they continue to perform multiple tasks, both in the workplace and at home, taking care of their children, husbands, and elderly relatives.