Matanzas Promotes Development of New-Type Housing

The construction sector, one of the hardest hit by the U.S. government’s policy of strangulation against Cuba, is adopting measures to bypass the siege and continue government programs that protect the population, such as housing.

Among the options being undertaken to mitigate the effects of the Trump administration’s policy — which limits access to so many resources — are new-type housing using containers to improve the housing stock of the territories.

As part of the response to shortages, Matanzas is promoting the San Sebastián and Monserrate Container Housing project, consisting of seven modules.

All the houses feature a design with two bedrooms, a kitchen-dining room, an interior yard, an exterior yard, and a bathroom.

This work is being promoted during the Girón to July 26 campaign, with authorities from the Party and Government in the city checking progress at the site.

The coordinator of Programs and Objectives of the Provincial Government, Hidovaldo Díaz Martínez, assured that despite difficulties with electricity and fuel shortages, the project is advancing as planned for delivery on the upcoming July 26.

Among the projections of the container housing construction program, it is planned to increase the number of modules in the rest of the province’s municipalities in order to benefit various sectors of society.