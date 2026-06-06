Bonifacio Byrne House of Culture Celebrates 35th Anniversary

The Bonifacio Byrne House of Culture, an emblematic institution of the city of Matanzas, celebrates on June 6 the 35th anniversary of its founding with a program that includes an allegorical exhibition featuring works from the amateur artist movement and art instructors.

Likewise, they have prepared a gathering with founders and guests from various institutions, as well as an evening performance of the «En Familia» (In Family) gathering with hosts Ariadna de la Vega, Leila Maria Gacel Acil, and Benjamín Rodríguez, along with outstanding amateur soloists.

The Bonifacio Byrne House of Culture is a creative space that proudly bears the name of the distinguished Matanzas intellectual Bonifacio Byrne Puñales, recognized as National Poet for his famous poem «Mi bandera» (My Flag) at the end of the 19th century.

This House of Culture has become a pillar in the artistic and literary promotion of the Yumurino community. Among its main offerings are literary creation workshops, visual and performing arts workshops for children, youth, and art lovers of any age, together with beloved musical and dance performances.

35 years of a dedicated collective, made up of specialists and art instructors, whose mission for more than three decades has been to bring life to the magnificent facility, located on the Calzada de Tirry in the Athens of Cuba headquarters for the achievement of many artistic and literary dreams for audiences of all ages, who continually turn the facility into an inspiring haven of Matanceridad.