Project «Ellas también producen» Extends Support in Jovellanos

The project «Ellas también producen» (They also produce) is consolidating in the municipality of Jovellanos as an initiative that promotes food sovereignty and female participation in agricultural production. Beyond its productive results, the program has extended its helping hand with donations to health sectors, education, and social workers, strengthening community fabric and care for the most vulnerable.

This solidarity action has the backing of national and international institutions that guarantee sustainability and technical support. Among them, CARE International, the Indio Hatuey Pasture and Forage Experiment Station, the Institute of Agricultural Engineering Research, and the Matanzas Environmental Services Center stand out, together with the support of the municipal governments of Jovellanos, Perico, and Los Arabos.

The project also receives sponsorship from international organizations such as Global Affairs Canada and the Agence Française de Développement, in addition to Cuban ministries related to higher education, science, technology, environment, and agriculture. These institutions become the promoters behind the donations, ensuring that resources reach hospitals, schools, and social programs.

With more than 4,000 women benefited in Matanzas, the initiative has delivered irrigation systems, cultivation houses, and multipurpose equipment, increasing yields and guaranteeing solidarity with strategic sectors. Thus, «Ellas también producen» reaffirms itself as an example of integration between agricultural production and social commitment, turning Jovellanos into a benchmark of unity and sustainable development.