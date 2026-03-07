Energy Supply Systems Remain a Priority.

The recovery of the National Electrical System is progressing slowly, and electricity generation levels remain low, continuing to impact service in the province of Matanzas.

The recovery of the National Power System is progressing slowly, and electricity generation levels remain low, continuing to impact service in Matanzas province.



Given this situation, the strategy being implemented in the province involves temporarily shutting down circuits that supply power to hospitals in order to redirect electricity to areas with longer outages, explained Mario Sabines, First Secretary of the Party in the province.



According to Alejandro Rodríguez Azpeitia, director of the Matanzas Electric Company, some circuits have been without service since before the system failure. However, ensuring the electricity supply to water pumping systems, vital for the population, remains a priority.



The Antonio Guiteras Holmes Thermoelectric Power Plant is also expected to come online during the evening hours, which could partially improve the energy situation in the province.



Although some circuits associated with water pumping have been energized, the hours of service have been insufficient, and the supply remains limited.