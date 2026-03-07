Cuba opens with a win against Panama in the World Baseball Classic.
The Cuban team debuted with a victory in the Sixth World Baseball Classic after defeating Panama three runs to one at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Cuban team debuted with a victory in the Sixth World Baseball Classic, defeating Panama 3-1 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The Cuban squad displayed dominance early on and maintained their lead with effective pitching for most of the game.
The Cuban offense set the pace from the second inning. Yoelkis Guibert hit a solo home run that put the national team ahead.
An inning later, Yoan Moncada extended the lead with a two-run homer to left field.
Left-handed starter Liván Moinelo delivered a solid performance on the mound. The Pinar del Río native pitched with control, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters, leading the Cuban team to victory.
After his departure, Yariel Rodríguez took over in relief and maintained control over the Panamanian offense until the seventh inning. The right-hander held the lead and prevented any attempt at a comeback by the opposing team during that stretch of the game.
In the final inning, Emmanuel Chapman came in to relieve and allowed Panama’s only run. He was replaced due to his wildness by Darien Núñez, who finished the inning by retiring the Panamanian batter.
Team Asere showed better balance between offense and defense compared to the exhibition games. However, some hitters are still struggling to find their rhythm, including Erisbel Arruebarruena and Alfredo Despaigne, two players with the potential to contribute more offensively in the upcoming games.
Written Maxdiel Fernández.