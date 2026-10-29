Crocodiles Secure the Sub-series Against Mayabeque: 8-6 and a 4-1 Lead

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Mayabeque Hurricanes 8-6 in the fifth game of the sub-series and moved ahead 4-1 in the particular duel of the 65th National Baseball Series.

With the victory, the saurians add 12 wins and seven losses and share second place in the western zone with Industriales.

Center fielder José Noroña was the offensive figure. He delivered a home run, drove in two runs, and reached base on three other occasions, between walks and a sacrifice bunt.

Hanyelo Videt, a starter in left field, made the most of his trips to the plate: two hits in six at-bats and two runs scored. Eduardo Blanco, Andrys Pérez, Dayán Ibáñez, Maykol Morales, and Yoandry Jiménez also crossed the plate, the latter with two hits and one RBI.

Adrián Pérez, at shortstop, contributed three hits and one RBI, while Andrys Pérez, from behind the plate, also added an RBI. Brayan Peña, for his part, stayed on base with two walks despite not connecting for a hit.

On the mound, Yoennis Yera took the win after six innings of work, with five strikeouts and only one walk, although he allowed five hits and four earned runs.

Silvio Iturralde pitched one inning in which two earned runs were scored against him, and Naykel Cruz closed with two scoreless innings, three strikeouts, and the save.

The Crocodiles will seek to secure the sub-series against the Hurricanes this Friday.