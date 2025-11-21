Cultural and Recreational Activities Strengthen Community Life in Pedro Betancourt.

At the Juan Gualberto Gómez Elementary School, sixth-grade students participated in a literary workshop that allowed them to tell stories, learn about rhyme, and explore excerpts from the book Elena and the Clouds

The Department of Culture of Pedro Betancourt municipality, in conjunction with other local entities and institutions, dedicated a diverse program of activities to strengthening cultural activities in the region and creating spaces for enjoyment and recreation for the community. The program included literature, music, folklore, and other artistic expressions.

Among the highlights was a literary gathering led by specialists Jorge Alberto Hernández Torriente and Lianet Fundora Armas. This gathering delighted senior citizens at the community dining hall of the Family Support System in the town with a lively exchange of poems, décimas (ten-line stanzas), and musical performances.

Attention to children and youth was a key focus of the program. At the Juan Gualberto Gómez Elementary School, sixth-grade students participated in a literary workshop that allowed them to tell stories, learn about rhyme, and explore excerpts from the book Elena and the Clouds, by Marta Teresita Tarifa, a writer from Betancourt.

Similarly, a children’s literary appreciation and creation circle was held, in which participants engaged in verse-writing exercises and enjoyed reading poems and riddles from the book *Entre el sinsonte y la ceiba* (Between the Mockingbird and the Ceiba Tree), by the Matanzas-born author Dora Alonso. The initiative also included puppet shows, a resource that fostered creativity and connected children to the literary world from a playful and creative perspective.



Likewise, the Oggún Alaguardé folk group captivated the audience in Bolondrón with a moving repertoire that celebrated the roots, traditions, and sounds of indigenous culture. The Néstor Ulloa Cultural Center in Bolondrón hosted another edition of the «Entre poemas y canciones» (Between Poems and Songs) program, while a programming workshop was held with cultural promoters and directors of institutions, aimed at optimizing the planning and cohesion of collaborative work among the various stakeholders in the sector.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Pedro Betancourt Cultural Directorate.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.