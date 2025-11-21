21 de noviembre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

The Calling Behind the Lab Coat: The Story of an Exceptional Pharmacist (Audio).

21 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Becoming a pharmacist was her best choice, and she is proud to have remained for over twenty years in what she considers more than just a workplace; it’s her family.

Odalmis Molina Cabrera, from Matanzas, is a true example of perseverance and love for her profession. Being a pharmacist was her best choice, and she is proud to have remained for more than twenty years in what she considers more than just a workplace; it is her family.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.






                            

                    Tags:                   

                        
	                    

    

                        

                    

                        



    

            

          
            Más entradas          
        

            

                  

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Cultural and Recreational Activities Strengthen Community Life in Pedro Betancourt.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    21 de noviembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Eliecer Lazo Creative Writing Grant to be Awarded in Matanzas.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    21 de noviembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

                

            

              

                
                                  
                
                                                    

                              

              

                

                                  

                

                  

                    Blau Varadero Celebrates 20 Years as a Top Hotel Partner.
                  

                

                

                  
            

                            
                
                    21 de noviembre de 2025            
                            
                    
                    
                                    
                    Tamara Mesa González                
               
                
        
                        


              

            

          

            


  


                        



		

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *