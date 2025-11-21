The Calling Behind the Lab Coat: The Story of an Exceptional Pharmacist (Audio).

Becoming a pharmacist was her best choice, and she is proud to have remained for over twenty years in what she considers more than just a workplace; it’s her family.

Odalmis Molina Cabrera, from Matanzas, is a true example of perseverance and love for her profession. Being a pharmacist was her best choice, and she is proud to have remained for more than twenty years in what she considers more than just a workplace; it is her family.

…ONLINE AUDIO Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.