Echoes of a Century-Old Silence.

The village elders say that their grandparents rest there. That it was the former owner of the sugar mill who ordered his slaves buried in that secluded plot, far from sight, far from recognition. Rusty crosses emerge like ghosts from the mounds of earth, and pieces of wall cling to their shape as if refusing to disappear.

The youngest among them recount how, during their childhood wanderings, they would find simple rings and gold bracelets buried like secrets. Were they vestiges of those buried there? Or simply legends nurtured by the dense undergrowth? The author cannot confirm these stories, but therein lies their charm: in what is unknown, in what is intuited.

Today, Diana’s cemetery is a thicket, covered in foliage and roots that embrace it as if to protect it. But its archaeological value has not gone unnoticed. Some researchers are already looking at it with interest, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a team of archaeologists soon ventured into its mysteries.

Thus, between oblivion and legend, Diana’s cemetery continues to wait. Not to be rediscovered, but to be heard. Because there are places that don’t need words to tell their story. Only silence… and time.

Written by Yannier Delgado.