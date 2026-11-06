Effects of the Blockade Imposed by the U.S. Government Against Cuba Denounced

Students and professors of the Manuel Fajardo Urban Junior High School (ESBU) in the town of Alacranes raised their voices this Thursday to denounce the effects of the economic, financial, and commercial blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba.

During the gathering, the participants described that policy as unjust and a collective punishment, considering that its consequences directly affect the Cuban population and have repercussions in different spheres of daily life, including education.

The center’s students expressed their support for the Revolution and the country, while rejecting the U.S. measures against the Island, which they described as criminal and genocidal.

The day became a space for students and teachers to express their views on the impact of the economic siege and to reaffirm their position of rejection of Washington’s policies of pressure against Cuba.