Unión de Reyes Prepares for the Energy Matrix Change in Juan Gualberto Gómez

Unión de Reyes – The final steps to change in the coming days the energy matrix at the ETECSA center located in the town of Juan Gualberto Gómez are being carried out as part of the actions aimed at strengthening the stability of telecommunications services in this locality of the Unión de Reyes municipality.

The information was provided by Pablo Andrés Camaraza, head of the Unión de Reyes Telecommunications Center, who explained that this investment will guarantee the vitality of the services during a good part of the day, in the face of interruptions of the electrical supply.

With this project, Unión de Reyes continues advancing in the implementation of energy solutions in its communities and consolidates itself among the municipalities with the greatest results in the energy matrix change of its towns.

Private sector entrepreneurs also participate in this effort, whose contribution helps materialize these initiatives and demonstrates the importance of collaboration among the different economic actors for the benefit of the population.

The transformation of the energy matrix in telecommunications facilities represents a step to improve the capacity to respond to electrical disruptions and maintain communication for the inhabitants of this Unión de Reyes locality.