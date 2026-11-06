Red Ship Sweeps and Stays on Top

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Artemisa Hunters 13-3 this Thursday. The game ended by knockout in seven innings. The Yumurino team reached 17 victories and eight losses in the championship and occupies second place in the Western Zone, behind the Pinar del Río squad.

José de Jesús Prens was one of the main protagonists; the designated hitter connected for a grand slam and drove in four runs. Aníbal Medina also produced four. The second baseman batted 4-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk.

Adrián Pérez connected for a pair of doubles in five at-bats and drove in two. José Noroña added a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Brayan Peña went 5-for-4. Anthony Navarro drew two walks and crossed the plate twice.

Yamichel Pérez won the game with six quality innings, allowed two earned runs and nine hits, struck out four, and issued no walks.

Roylan Averhoff gave up one earned run in two-thirds. Luis M. Hernández closed with one-third without damage. The Crocodiles maintain their excellent streak. Today was a rest day, and the action returns tomorrow, Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., at the Victoria de Girón stadium.