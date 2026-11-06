Walk-Off! Matanzas Leaves Artemisa on the Field

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Artemisa Hunters 4-3 in extra innings, and with the triumph they add ten victories in their last twelve games.

The team reached 16 wins and eight losses. It was left three games behind the leader Pinar del Río in the Western Zone.

Eduardo Blanco was the offensive figure. The right fielder batted 3-for-2 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Aníbal Medina connected for a double in five at-bats. Adrián Pérez went 4-for-2 with one run scored and a walk. Andrys Pérez drove in one run with a double. Dayán Ibáñez, from the bench, responded with a hit and one RBI.

Yoennis Yera started with six solid innings. He allowed six hits and three earned runs and struck out seven rivals with only one walk.

Jean C. Lorenzo, Armando Dueñas, and Haziel Suárez kept the game alive. Dueñas pitched two innings with a single hit.

The tenth inning demanded cold blood. With the IBAF rule, the rival began with a runner on second. The young Suárez and Jorge Isbel Blanco closed the door without allowing runs.

Matanzas held on, resisted, and struck at the end. The young pitching sealed a victory that excites the Yumurino public.