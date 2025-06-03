Emotional opening gala of the Te-Conté Oral Narration Festival (+photos).

The inaugural gala of the fourth Oral Narration Festival Te-Conté, to be held until June 9th, opened the magical world of stories, songs and fables that will enter schools, squares, libraries and workplaces in the city for the enjoyment of the people of Matanzas.

The joyful spirit of the famous Tertulia was multiplied when the oral storytellers dominated the José White concert hall with their art, in a show conducted by its main hosts, Ileana Hernández and Leonides de León and with the special participation of artists from Mexico, as guest country.

The dancing couple Julia Osorio and Reynaldo Cardoso kicked off the gala with a Danzón, a genre shared by Cubans and Mexicans.

Mamita de Leon and Ileana Hernandez unfolded the range of Cuban stories and then the audience enjoyed the narrations of the Mexicans Juan Antonio Garcia, Francisco Sugeles, Eva Carolina and Azucena Capuli, with an unmatched grace within a Latin American selection.

The audience laughed, applauded and sang along with the stories, poems and even tongue twisters of the artists on stage.

In the musical moments, the José White Camerata, conducted by maestro José Antonio Fernández, performed classical works of the international repertoire; the Novadanza company, led by Kenia Carrazana and the Chamber Choir of Matanzas under the baton of maestro José Antonio Mendez with three anthological Cuban songs.

The attendees chanted and danced to the interpretations of his frequent collaborator, the popular singer and composer Alfonsito Llorens, vice-president of the UNEAC branch.

The fourth Te-Conté Oral Storytelling Festival will continue its program over the next few days throughout the city with themes dedicated to childhood, love and care for nature.

Written by María Elena Bayón.